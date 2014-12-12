Dec 12 Atenor Group SA

* Expects the consolidated net result for 2014 to be at least 20% higher than for 2013

* All the projects contributing to the year's results show, in varying degrees, better contributions than initially estimated

* Has recently put in place several mid and long-term bank and financial agreements for a total of over 150 m, including the private placement of a 5-year bond of 25 m Further company coverage: