May 1 Spanish call center operator Atento SA, owned by Bain Capital Partners LLC, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Itau BBA are among the lead underwriters for the offering, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/wef98v)

Private equity firm Bain Capital bought Atento Group from Telefonica SA, Europe's biggest telecom operator by revenue, in 2012 for about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt.

The filing did not reveal how many shares Atento planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange but did not specify the symbol.

Atento, which runs helpdesks, back offices and other service desks, has about half of its staff in Brazil.

The company started life in 1999 when Telefonica hived off its call center business in Spain, Peru and Chile into a separate unit. The company employs about 155,000 people.

Net proceeds would be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, the company said in the filing.

Atento reported a loss attributable to equity holders of $4 million on revenue of $2.34 billion in 2013.

Atento reported a loss attributable to equity holders of $4 million on revenue of $2.34 billion in 2013.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.