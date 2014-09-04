Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 4 Atevia AG : * Says H1 group sales increased to EUR 1.3 million (prior year. EUR 1.0 million) * Says H1 EBT of EUR 2.2 million (H1 2013: EUR 1.2 million) * Says H1 result increased by EUR 0.7 million to EUR 2.1 million * Says H1 profit from ordinary activities EUR 2.24 million versus EUR 1.20
million year ago * Says expects FY 2014 positive result in low single-digit million range * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)