ALMATY, Sept 1 Kazakh lender ATF-Bank said on Thursday it made a first-half net loss of 2.8 billion tenge ($19 million), compared with a 17.6 billion loss in the 2010 period.

ATF-Bank, the central Asian nation's fifth-biggest lender by assets and controlled by Italian group UniCredit , saw its net loss fall to 31.0 billion tenge last year from 54.8 billion in 2009.

UniCredit bought a 92 percent stake in ATF-Bank for $2.1 billion in 2007. Within a year, it had to write off more than 500 million euros ($720 million) from its value as the credit crunch hit Kazakhstan's banking sector.

UniCredit said in March it would consider selling its interest in ATF-Bank should it receive a suitable offer. . (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.695 Euros)