March 2 The UK has dismissed an appeal by
coal producer ATH Resources related to its participation
in the government's Carbon Reduction Commitment (CRC) scheme,
the company said on Friday.
In February, the company received an enforcement notice from
the Environment Agency requiring it to register as a participant
of the CRC scheme, a corporate carbon reduction programme to
reduce carbon emissions of businesses.
Doncaster, South Yorkshire-based ATH said the Secretary of
State for Energy and Climate Change had dismissed its appeal
against the notice.
If ATH is ultimately compelled to participate in the CRC
scheme, the cost to it could be about 1.4 million pounds ($2.23
million) annually for three years from April 2012, the company
said in a statement.
The company posted a full-year pretax loss from continuing
operations of 5.8 million pounds.
The CRC is a mandatory scheme aimed at improving energy
efficiency and cutting emissions in large public and private
sector organisations, which are estimated to be responsible for
around 10 percent of the UK's emissions.
ATH's shares were trading down 1.67 percent at 29.65 pence
at 0808 on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. They have lost
about 29 percent since the beginning of the year.
($1 = 0.6266 British pounds)
