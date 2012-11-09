Nov 9 Athabasca Oil Corp on Friday sold C$550 million ($550 million) of five-year notes due Nov. 19, 2017, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 7.50 percent notes were priced at par to yield 619.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank and GMP Securities.