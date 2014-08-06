Aug 6 Canadian oil sands producer Athabasca Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the company made a C$49 million ($44.7 million) provision to settle some claims made by PetroChina Co Ltd's Phoenix Energy Holdings Ltd.

Net loss widened to C$56.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$30 million, or 7 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Earlier this year, Athabasca exercised an option to sell its 40 percent stake in the planned Dover oil sands project to partner Phoenix Energy. ($1 dollar = C$1.0974) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)