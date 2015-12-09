INTERVIEW-Figure skating-Fernandez targets Orser's golden hat-trick
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
PARIS Dec 9 France's national financial prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into the conditions under which Eugene, Oregon was awarded the right to host the 2021 World Athletics Championships, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors decided to open the investigation on Dec. 1 following reports in international media, the spokesman added.
"At this point, no conclusions can be drawn," he said, adding: "We considered that there are elements that merit being checked out."
In April this year the hosting rights were surprisingly awarded without a bidding process, to the surprise of the Swedish city of Gothenburg, which was in the process of preparing to present its own case.
The spokesman declined to say why the issue merited investigation in France.
Then-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, is already under investigation in France. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
LONDON, March 25 Javier Fernandez, Yuzuru Hanyu and Patrick Chan have won the last six men's titles at the figure skating world championships but the 'old guard' will be under pressure in Helsinki to quell the growing threat posed by a gang of high-flying upstarts.