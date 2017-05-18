UPDATE 3-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank governor comments)
May 18 Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Athenahealth Inc on Thursday, calling the healthcare software provider's shares "significantly undervalued."
Athenahealth's shares jumped 15.7 percent to $123 in trading before the bell.
Elliott would seek to engage in a dialogue with Athenahealth's board regarding opportunities to increase shareholder value, the investor said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank governor comments)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up