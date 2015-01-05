UK stocks end choppy Brexit day in the black
LONDON, March 29 Britain's FTSE index of leading shares closed higher on Wednesday after a choppy session following Britain's formal triggering of its departure from the European Union.
ATHENS ATG EQUITY INDEX DOWN 1.9 PCT
NEW YORK, March 29 Stocks edged up on Wall Street on Wednesday, not enough to lift a global equities index, while crude futures hit a week high after a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories.