BRIEF-Core-Mark announces amendment of its credit facility
* Completed tenth amendment of its credit facility to increase size from $600 million to $750 million
April 17 Drug developer Athersys Inc said its experimental cell therapy did not meet the primary and secondary endpoints of a study testing it as a treatment for a type of stroke.
Data from the mid-stage study showed that the therapy did not show a difference at 90 days compared to a placebo. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Audi supervisory board discussed searches on Weds -source (Adds detail on VW board meeting and background)