NAIROBI Aug 8 Kenya's Athi River Mining posted a 23 percent rise in half-year pretax profit and forecast increased revenues in the second half of the year on the back of strong strong demand for cement.

The cement manufacturer posted a pretax profit of 636.30 million shillings ($6.90 million) for the period ended June 30 and said turnover climbed by 30 percent, driven mainly by the increased production of cement. ($1 = 92.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough)