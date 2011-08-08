* H1 pretax jumps to 636.30 mln shillings

NAIROBI, Aug 8 Kenya's Athi River Mining posted a 23 percent rise in half-year pretax profit and said demand for cement in the region remained strong in the second half.

Ranked among Kenya's biggest cement manufacturers, Athi River posted a pretax profit of 636.30 million shillings ($6.90 million) for the period ended June 30 and said turnover climbed by 30 percent on the back of an increase in cement production.

"Demand for all the company products remains strong. The company has taken measures to counter the impact of higher input costs, depreciation of the local currency, the highly competitive environment and the effect of the drought in the country," the company said in a statement.

Athi River said a 1.5 million tonnes per year cement plant in Tanzania's commercial city of Dar es Salaam was on schedule to open in the first quarter of next year.

An integrated clinker and cement plant in Tanga would be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2012, it added.

The company did not recommend a dividend. Earnings per share rose 8.92 shillings from 7.02 shillings a year earlier.

Athi River hopes to establish a market in newly independent South Sudan, which it expects could grow significantly faster than the rest of east Africa.

Heavy investment in infrastructure and increased aid flows into South Sudan, one of the continent's poorest nation, but sitting on vast oil deposits, are expected to spur an economic boom if it remains politically stable. ($1 = 92.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Hans-Juergen Peters)