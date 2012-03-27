NAIROBI, March 27 Kenyan cement firm Athi River Mining posted a 23 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit to 1.36 billion shillings ($16.4 mln) helped by expansion of its clinker plant that boosted production, it said on Tuesday.

Ranked as Kenya's second cement manufacturer said its earnings per share rose to 11.60 shillings from 11.50 shillings in 2010. ($1 = 83.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri)