Australia's Boral posts revenue drop, but asset sales boost profit
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
NAIROBI, March 27 Kenyan cement firm Athi River Mining posted a 23 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit to 1.36 billion shillings ($16.4 mln) helped by expansion of its clinker plant that boosted production, it said on Tuesday.
Ranked as Kenya's second cement manufacturer said its earnings per share rose to 11.60 shillings from 11.50 shillings in 2010. ($1 = 83.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Boral Ltd, Australia's largest supplier of building materials, said on Wednesday that half-year revenues fell in its key Australian and U.S. markets.
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 14 Striking workers at Chile's massive Escondida copper mine and mine operator BHP Billiton said they have agreed to renew talks on Wednesday, helping to ease a copper price rally on hopes of an early settlement to the six-day stoppage.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC eliminated its shares in Barrick Gold Corp in the fourth quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.