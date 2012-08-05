Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Ezekiel Kemboi regained his Olympic men's 3,000 metres steeplechase title on Sunday to extend Kenya's dominance in the race.
Kemboi, the 2004 champion, made the most of defending champion and compatriot Brimin Kipruto falling on the penultimate lap to sprint clear and win in eight minutes, 18.56 seconds.
Frenchman Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad took silver and Kenya's Abel Mutai won bronze. Kipruto recovered from his fall to finish fifth.
Kenya, who swept the medals in 2008, have won men's steeplechase gold at every Games since 1984. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.