DAEGU, South Korea, Aug 30 Jessica Ennis, Britain's brightest hope for athletics gold at next year's London Olympics, lost her heptathlon world title to Russia's Tatyana Chernova on Tuesday.

Ennis trailed the Olympic bronze medallist by 133 points after a poor performance in the javelin and the Russian was able to protect her commanding lead comfortably in the 800 metres, the last of the seven events.

Chernova clocked her season's best time of two minutes 08.04 seconds to clinch the gold with 6,880 points, while Ennis's personal best of 2.07.81 was only good enough for silver with 6,751. Jennifer Oeser of Germany took bronze with 6,572 points.

"It's a silver medal so I can't beat myself up too much but I obviously wanted that gold," said 25-year-old Ennis. "I haven't shed any tears yet but I might. After the javelin I knew I'd thrown it away."

European champion Ennis, who missed the 2008 Beijing Games through injury, said she would try and use the defeat to help her quest to become Olympic champion on home soil.

"It very disappointing," she added. "But if I was going to do it any year, it was this year. To get it out of my system and make sure I improve in areas I need to improve in and make sure it's a gold medal in London."

Bidding to become the first Briton to retain a world title, Ennis had held a 118-point lead after the morning's long jump but her chances of retaining the title she won two years ago all but disappeared in the javelin throw.

While 23-year-old Chernova managed a best of 52.95 metres with her second attempt in blinding sunshine at the Daegu stadium, Ennis was left counting the cost of failing to register a throw over 39.95.

Britain has had a less than inspiring world championships approaching the halfway stage of the event.

Olympic and former world champion Christine Ohuruogu was disqualified from the 400m heats for a false start as was veteran sprinter Dwain Chambers from the semi-finals of the 100m.

Mo Farah was pipped to the gold in the 10,000 metres by unheralded Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeilan, while the bronze medal Andy Turner won in the 110m hurdles came courtesy of the disqualification of Dayron Robles.

