Feb 22 Olympic champion shot-putter Valerie Adams hurled four of her six throws over 20 metres on Saturday to mark a successful return to competition after undergoing knee and ankle surgery in September.

The 29-year-old New Zealander recorded a best of 20.19 metres at the meeting in Christchurch and was happy with her progress ahead of next month's World Indoor Championship in Poland.

"We didn't have any expectations today but we wanted to see where we were at leading into world indoors, so I can say I'm now going to that," said Adams, who suffered a tearful defeat by Belarussian Nadzeya Ostapchuk at the 2012 London Olympics, only to be upgraded to gold after the winner failed a drugs test.

"I'm pretty happy, it's the best throw in the world this year so I can't ask for more than that coming back after surgery. It's been an awesome day," she added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)