OLYMPICS-Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS, Feb 3 The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
June 26 Australian sprinter Daniel Batman has died in a car accident south-east of Darwin, police said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old, who competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, died in the early hours of the morning when his car rolled over after veering off the road.
"Although we're still in the early stages of the investigation it appears as though the man was travelling east on the Arnhem Highway when the vehicle left the road, crashed and landed 10 metres off the road," said Northern Territory police detective John Worrall.
Batman was divorced from Nova Peris-Kneebone who won Olympic hockey gold for Australia in Atlanta in 1996.
His best competitive performance was sixth place at the 2003 world indoor championships. (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Mark Pangallo)
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's bid organisers for the 2024 summer Olympics in Budapest plan to engage the public in dialogue to quell a growing popular movement opposing the campaign to host the Games.
TOKYO, Feb 3 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, local media reported.