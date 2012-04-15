LONDON, April 15 Double Olympic champion
Kenenisa Bekele ran the fastest 10 kms road race time of the
year when winning the Great Ireland Run in Dublin in 27 minutes
49 seconds on Sunday.
The Ethiopian, who has struggled with injuries over the past
two years and could manage only 11th at the Edinburgh Cross
Country in January, crushed the field with a dominant display of
front running, finishing almost a minute ahead of Spaniard Ayad
Lamdassam.
Bekele, who has yet to decide whether to defend his 5,000
and 10,000 metres titles at the London Olympics, was keen to
play down his performance.
"This is not meant to be a message to any of my Olympic
opponents. We cannot start talking like this until we all meet
on the track in the summer," said the 29-year-old, who starts
his Games buildup at the Diamond League meeting in Doha on May
11.
"I wasn't nervous about coming here to run and I don't have
anything to prove about my condition," added the 5,000 and
10,000 world record holder.
