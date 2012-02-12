KINGSTON, Feb 11 - Jamaican world 100 metres champion
Yohan Blake opened his 2012 Olympic season with a lifetime best
of 46.49 seconds to finish second in the 400 metres at the
Camperdown Classic on Saturday.
The man seen as the major challenger to world record holder
Usain Bolt's sprint titles at the London Games looked sharp as
he shaved three tenths of a second off his three-year-old
previous best of 46.80.
He was passed in the last 10 metres by world 4x400 relay
bronze medalist Allodin Fothergill who won in 46.28 seconds.
"It's a wonderful feeling because as you can see I ran a
personal best, so the season is going quite well," Blake told
Reuters. "I am much stronger this year and also much faster,
running 46.4 in my first outing is wonderful.
"If I have one more (400m) I think I can go faster," said
the 22-year-old who set lifetime bests of 9.82 and 19.26 seconds
at 100 and 200 metres in a breakthrough 2011 season.
Training partner Bolt originally was scheduled to compete in
the meeting, but is away on business this week, according to
both his agent and his coach.
"Bolt is not injured," Glen Mills, who coaches both Bolt and
Blake, said. "He trained up to the day before he left the island
for his business trip."
No date has been set for Bolt's first race of the season.
Blake expects to run the 100 or 200 metres at the Jamaica
International Invitational on May 5, but is still unsure whether
he will attempt the sprint double at the country's trials for
the London Olympics.
"I would love to double, but coach Mills (may have)
something else in store for me. I don't know what his plan is
yet, so I'm just waiting on that," Blake said.
"Everybody wants that gold medal and I think its going to be
the person (who performs) on the day," Blake added on whether he
thought he could beat Bolt in London.
"Usain Bolt is my training partner, we encourage each other
everyday, we have a wonderful chemistry going on but when we are
on the track, its all business."
Blake will run two to three races before Jamaica's Olympic
trials from June 28-July 1 in Kingston, agent Cubie Seegobin
said.
"We have not decided where we are going to run, were
looking at all our options," Seegobin said.
"When coach Mills decides that he's ready to run and what
event, then we'll decide."
(Editing by Gene Cherry and Greg Stutchbury)