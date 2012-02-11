By Kayon Raynor
| KINGSTON
KINGSTON Feb 10 Triple Olympic champion Usain
Bolt will not make his anticipated start to the 2012 season on
Saturday because of an off-island business trip, his agent said
on Friday.
"He is abroad on business," Ricky Simms told Reuters in a
text message. "Got some exciting projects coming up."
Bolt had announced on his website last month he would launch
his buildup to the London Olympics at the Camperdown Classic on
Saturday.
He and world 100 metres champion Yohan Blake, Bolt's training
partner, both were expected to run 400 metres races in the
Kingston meeting to test their fitness.
But Bolt publicist Carole Beckford said the 100 and 200
metres world record holder's business trip could not be avoided.
"He is set to return to Jamaica next week," she said in a
telephone interview.
Bolt had said last month his training for the London Games,
where he is expected to defend his 100 and 200 metres titles,
had been going well and he was hoping to do something
spectacular for Olympic fans.
"He's not injured, there's no injury worries," Beckford
said.
She said a new date for his season opener would be announced
in due course.
Bolt had said on his website he expected to run either a
relay or 400 metres on Feb. 25 in the Gibson Relays and March 17
in the UWI Invitational.
(Editing by Gene Cherry and Nick Mulvenney)