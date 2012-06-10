(Adds detail, dateline, byline)
By Kayon Raynor
KINGSTON, June 10 Jamaica's 100 metres world
record holder and Olympic champion Usain Bolt was involved in a
car accident near his home on Sunday but escaped without injury,
his publicist said.
Reports said the 25-year-old triple Olympic gold medallist,
who will be the focus of world attention when the London Games
start next month, had been returning home from a party in the
early hours.
"Usain was in a minor accident in the Half Way Tree Area on
Sunday morning after 5.00 and sustained no injuries," Carole
Beckford told Reuters.
She said the lanky athlete, who was driving a BMW, was
resting at home.
Jamaica's Gleaner newspaper reported that compatriot and
sprint rival Asafa Powell was also present, but in another car.
Bolt, also the 200m world record holder, and Powell both ran
in the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday and are now
preparing for the national trials at the end of June.
Bolt won the Oslo race in 9.79 seconds, colliding with a
flower girl after he crossed the line, with Powell second with
his best time of the season in 9.85.
Three years ago, Bolt suffered minor injuries when he
crashed his sports car - also a BMW - on the outskirts of the
Jamaican capital Kingston.
In that accident, his car flipped a few times before landing
upside down in a ditch. Bolt injured his left foot as he stepped
out of the car and was treated at a nearby hospital.
He then went on to win three gold medals at the Berlin world
championships.
