KINGSTON Feb 23 Jamaican triple Olympic
champion Usain Bolt will miss his second consecutive scheduled
meeting of the season on Saturday so he can concentrate on
training, his agent said.
"Usain isn't racing this weekend - he is focused on training
at the moment," Ricky Simms told Reuters via email on Thursday.
He gave no indication when Bolt would launch what the
Jamaican hopes will be a special Olympic season highlighted by
the defence of his 100 and 200 metres titles at the London
Games.
Both Simms and coach Glen Mills maintain the world record
holder is not injured.
Bolt had said on his website last month he would run relays
or 400 metres races on Feb. 11, 25 and March 17 to test his
fitness.
He missed the first meeting for an off-island business trip
to Europe that included a reported visit to his German doctor.
That absence prompted Mills to call off Bolt's racing at
this weekend's Gibson Relays in Kingston, the sprinter's
publicist Carole Beckford said.
"Due to Usain's unscheduled trip which resulted in his
training disruption, the coach, Glen Mills, has decided that
Usain will not take part in the Gibson Relays," she said in a
statement
