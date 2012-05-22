PRAGUE May 22 Olympic champion Usain Bolt hopes to clock 9.7 seconds in the 100 metres at the Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Friday as he continues his preparations for the London Games.

Arriving in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Bolt said on Tuesday he was happy with his season start but wanted to improve on the 9.82 he set in his sole race this year in Kingston on May 5.

"I think I am in a great shape. My coach is very happy with where I am at, and I am very happy with it also," he told reporters.

"So I'm definitely going out there to run, probably 9.7 would be good for me."

Bolt owns thev world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100, as well as world records in the 200 and 4x100 relay.

He won gold in 100, 200 and 4x100 relay races at the Beijing Games in 2008 and is hungry for more success in London this year.

"I definitely want to improve on my last Olympic Games. Run fast, win more golds," he said.

"Hopefully I can break those records at the Olympic games, it would be a wonderful feat. I'm really looking forward to it and training toward it."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alastair Himmer)