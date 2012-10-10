TOKYO Oct 10 World's fastest man Usain Bolt is still toying with the notion of adding the 400 metres or long jump to his repertoire after retaining his 100 and 200 Olympic titles.

The 26-year-old, who also helped defend Jamaica's 4x100 relay crown in London, said on Wednesday he could opt to branch out at the 2016 Olympic in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's just to find something else now to strive towards," Bolt told reporters at a sponsor's event in Tokyo. "There's a few things I've thought about.

"I could try another event, maybe the long jump or the 400 metres," added Bolt, who came onto stage dancing to loud reggae music.

"There's a few things I could try in sports I could work towards, so we'll see what I decide at the start of the season."

The 100 and 200 metres world record holder had previously said he would be concentrating on completing a 'three-peat' in his own events but appears to have had a rethink.

Bolt said he wanted to keep pushing himself towards fresh challenges after becoming the first man to retain both the 100 and 200 Olympic titles earlier this year.

"It's a great thing to achieve the goals that you always wanted," he said, perched precariously on a stool, wearing a yellow tracksuit and a baseball cap backwards.

"For me it was an honour. I've worked hard to become a legend.

"To go home after the race, sit down and reflect on what just happened was slightly emotional. I didn't cry though," Bolt added with a laugh.

"For me it's a wonderful stepping stone in my life to become a legend in my sport."

Bolt has been linked with professional cricket but his passion lies with soccer and he spoke of his desire to play the game after hanging up track spikes.

"I want to try football," said Manchester United fan Bolt, who received a 'Bolt 9.58' jersey in honour of his 100 metres world record time on a recent visit to Old Trafford.

"At the end of my career it would be something I would love to try because I think I'd be good at it," added Bolt, who has given Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo sprinting tips.

United manager Alex Ferguson even offered to give Bolt a run-out in a future charity game against Real Madrid's 'Legends' team after meeting the sprinter.

"I've played charity matches in Jamaica and I've done well," Bolt said. "I think it's something I'd like to try definitely."