June 6 World and Olympic champion Usain Bolt will not compete at the Paris Diamond League meeting or the Golden Spike in Ostrava after his training was slowed by a now-healed foot injury, the Jamaican sprinter said on Friday.

The races were scheduled to be the 100 and 200 metres world record holder's first competitions of the year.

"I had to miss some training in late March and early April due to a foot injury," Bolt said in a posting on his website.

"Thankfully my foot is 100% healthy now and I am back in full training."

"Unfortunately due to the training that I missed I am behind where I am at normally at this time of year and will not be ready to race in the (June 17) Ostrava Golden Spike meet or (July 5) Meeting Areva in Paris."

The six-times Olympic champion said he definitely planned to compete later this year, but did not say when.

"I hope to be back in competition soon but how soon will depend on my training in the next few weeks," Bolt said. "It is important for me to take my time this year as I have three tough years ahead in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as I attempt to defend my world and Olympic titles."

The next world championships are scheduled for Beijing in 2015 and London in 2017 with the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Bolt, the Olympic champion at 100 and 200 metres and the 4x100 metres relay at both the Beijing and London Games, increased his world title haul to eight at last year's Moscow championships with victories in the 100, 200 and relay. (Reporting by Martyn Herman and Gene Cherry, editing by Ed Osmond)