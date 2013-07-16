UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
LONDON, July 16 British 1,500 metres runner Lisa Dobriskey has pulled out of next month's world championships in Moscow due to a leg injury, she said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old, a silver medallist at the 2009 world championships in Berlin and finalist at last year's London Olympics, said via her Twitter account that her season was over after suffering the injury in the British trials at the weekend.
"Sadly, the scan picked up a grade three tear so I have no choice but to end my season here," said Dobriskey, who has not featured among the best performances in an injury-hampered season.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.