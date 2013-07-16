LONDON, July 16 British 1,500 metres runner Lisa Dobriskey has pulled out of next month's world championships in Moscow due to a leg injury, she said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, a silver medallist at the 2009 world championships in Berlin and finalist at last year's London Olympics, said via her Twitter account that her season was over after suffering the injury in the British trials at the weekend.

"Sadly, the scan picked up a grade three tear so I have no choice but to end my season here," said Dobriskey, who has not featured among the best performances in an injury-hampered season.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Peter Rutherford)