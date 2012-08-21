LONDON Aug 21 Britain's double gold medallist
Mo Farah will lead a glittering cast of 42 London Olympic medal
winners, including 16 champions, when he races over two miles
at a Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday.
Farah, who won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2012
Games, broke the British indoor record for two miles this year
and could this time threaten Steve Ovett's outdoor mark of
8:13.51 set in 1978.
Another British gold medallist, Greg Rutherford, faces
Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor of the U.S. in the
long jump.
Australia's Mitchell Watt and American Will Claye, who were
second and third in the long jump, also compete.
All three medallists from the 110 metres hurdles - champion
Aries Merritt, runner-up Jason Richardson and Hansle Parchment -
will be in action in Birmingham.
Perennial rivals and Olympic gold and silver medallists
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and U.S. sprinter Carmelita
Jeter go head-to-head again in what should be another keenly
contested women's 100 metres.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)