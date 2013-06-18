KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 18 Twice Olympic 200 metres champion Veronica Campbell-Brown could avoid a maximum two-year doping ban because she declared a cream containing a banned diuretic, sources close to Jamaican athletics told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jamaica's most successful female athlete tested positive for a diuretic, which can be used to mask the use of performance-enhancing drugs, at the International Invitational World Challenge on May 4.

The sources said the banned drug was contained in a cream which Campbell-Brown was using to treat a leg injury and which she declared on her doping control form.

They said an important factor was whether or not the banned drug appeared on the label of the cream. The World Anti-Doping Agency has a strict liability policy under which athletes are held responsible for any drug found in their body.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), which up to now has said it has not received notification of the B sample and has avoided identifying Campbell-Brown, is expected to make a statement on Tuesday.

"As soon as we get notification of the B sample we will be moving to empanel a disciplinary team to carry out a speedy hearing," JAAA president Warren Blake told Reuters.

The 200 metres world champion and her agent Claude Bryan have yet to comment but on Saturday her high school mentor Neville Myton told Television Jamaica that the sprinter would soon speak about the doping violation.

