KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 18 Jamaica's twice Olympic 200 metres champion Veronica Campbell-Brown has been suspended from competition following a positive test for a banned diuretic at an athletics meeting last month.

"The Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association can now confirm that a case concerning Mrs Veronica Campbell-Brown is currently ongoing," the Jamaican governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"She has been provisionally suspended from competition awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary panel that will be empanelled to hear this case."

