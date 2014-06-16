LONDON, June 16 Double Olympic champion Mo Farah will compete for England in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at next month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, officials said on Monday.

The 129-strong team also includes Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford and 2008 Beijing Games gold medallist Christine Ohuruogu, although she will only run the 4x400m relay.

"This looks set to be a really great summer. The Commonwealth Games is going to be an amazing competition and I know that all of us on the team will be looking forward to putting in our best possible performances for Team England," Rutherford said in a statement.

Farah, who completed a 5,000m-10,000m gold medal double at the London Olympics and then the Moscow world championships last year, ran the London Marathon in April but made a triumphant return to the track in a 5,000m race in Portland on Sunday.

Ohuruogu, 30, who has won world, Commonwealth and Olympic titles over 400m, has been struggling for form recently and finished last at the Diamond League meeting in New York on Saturday.

The Games will be held from July 23 to Aug. 3. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Greg Stutchbury)