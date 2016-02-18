Olympics-Sion's 2026 bid ratified by Swiss Olympic Committee
BERNE, April 11 Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was ratified by the Swiss Olympic committee on Tuesday.
NAIROBI Feb 18 Athletics Kenya executive committee member Barnaba Korir said on Thursday he feared the sport's governing body was preparing to ban the country to send the world a message about doping and corruption.
"My belief is they (the IAAF) are preparing us for a ban... if they are able to ban Russia, what is so special about Kenya?," he told Reuters. "They want to send a message, a clear message that if Kenya is banned the world will understand how serious they are."
Russia was banned from world athletics in November following allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping in a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Sebastian Coe, head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, said earlier that the organisation would not shirk from its duty to ban Kenya from the Olympics if the country was declared non-compliant by WADA. (Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, a silver medallist from the 2010 Winter Olympics and three-time world champion, is retiring from the sport after a disappointing season, saying she has lost the will to compete.