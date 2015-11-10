MOSCOW Nov 10 The director of a Moscow laboratory at the centre of an anti-doping scandal said on Tuesday it was ready to hand over all its samples so they could be tested elsewhere, the TASS news agency reported.

"All the samples we have will be handed over to other laboratories to be tested again," Grigory Rodchenkov, the anti-doping lab's director, was quoted as saying. He said he did not know which laboratories would carry out the repeat testing.

Rodchenkov was speaking after his lab stopped operating after its accreditation was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency amid a burgeoning doping scandal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)