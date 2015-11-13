MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday he would co-operate with international organisations to improve his country's anti-doping regime and was ready to sack officials, in line with instructions from President Vladimir Putin.

"We have clear instructions from the president to find common ground with the international organisations and I will do that, I will cooperate with them. If we need to fire everyone, we will do that, but I will find common ground and cooperate." Mutko said.

He also said that Russia was open to the idea of creating a new anti-doping body in the country, and that he did not rule out criminal prosecutions over the doping scandal. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)