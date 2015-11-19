Figure skating-Sui and Han boost China's push to produce more Winter Olympians
HELSINKI, March 31 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong knew there was more at stake than just ending China's six-year gold medal drought at the world figure skating championships.
MOSCOW Nov 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday his ministry was ready to draw up a road map with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to resolve his country's doping problems in athletics, the Interfax news agency reported.
"What are the problems? How can we solve them? We shall discuss this in the near future and will draw up some kind of a 'road map' with WADA and try to implement it promptly," the agency cited Mutko as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
HELSINKI, March 31 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong knew there was more at stake than just ending China's six-year gold medal drought at the world figure skating championships.
LONDON, March 31 UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner has called time on Britain's win-at-all-cost approach, saying the focus on medals has become unhealthy and the entire elite funding structure for sport needs reviewing.