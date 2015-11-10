MOSCOW Nov 10 A Russian member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday the Russian Athletics Federation would not be disqualified due to a doping scandal surrounding the sport.

"The situation is very complicated," RIA news agency cited former Olympic swimming champion and IOC member Alexander Popov as saying. "I don't think it will lead to the disqualification of the whole federation." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by)