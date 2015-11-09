MOSCOW Nov 9 Vadim Zelichenok, the acting head of the Russian Athletics Federation (VFLA), told Reuters on Monday that neither the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) nor the International Olympic Committee had the right to suspend Russia from world athletics.

"It is only a recommendation," Zelichenok said, referring to a report from an independent commission set up by WADA which recommended that the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from the sport over widespread doping offences.

Only the International Association of Athletics Federations could make a decision about suspending the VFLA, said Zelichenok. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)