DAEGU, South Korea May 16 American sprinter
Justin Gatlin continued his recent resurgence ahead of the
London Olympics with victory in the men's 100 metres at the IAAF
World Challenge meeting on Wednesday.
The gold medallist from the 2004 Athens Games won in 9.93
seconds ahead of compatriot Michael Rodgers (10.06) and
Jamaica's Jacques Harvey (10.16).
Gatlin, the world indoor 60 metre champion who has enjoyed a
revival of late after his four-year ban for doping ended in
2010, followed up his success in the Diamond League meeting in
Doha on Saturday, where he beat Jamaica's Asafa Powell.
In the women's 100, Carmelita Jeter sprinted to victory in
11.11 seconds to finish ahead of Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare
(11.21) and Aleen Bailey of Jamaica (11.34).
Jeter, who won the world title on the same track last year,
was short of her season best of 10.81 but the American still
extended her winning streak in finals to 10 races.
Another world champion who enjoyed a happy return to Daegu
was Grenada's Kirani James, who won the men's 400 metres.
James finished almost a second ahead of Renny Quow of
Trinidad & Tobago to claim victory in his first race of the
season.
There was also success for America's world indoor 60 metre
hurdles champion Aries Merritt (13.21), who pipped compatriot
David Oliver (13.22) to win the men's 110 metres hurdles, while
Ethiopia's indoor 800 world champion Mohammed Aman proved too
strong over the distance to edge Kenya's Leonard Kirwa Kosencha.
Jamaican sprinter Sherone Simpson was disqualified in the
women's 200 allowing American LaShauntea Moore to claim victory
in 22.71, just ahead of her compatriot ChaRonda Williams.
Men's javelin world champion Matthias de Zordo of Germany
only managed 79.39 metres in his season opener to finish a
disappointing fourth in the event, which was won by Russia's
Dmitri Tarabin with an 82.75 effort.
De Zordo will be among those athletes heading to Shanghai
for this Saturday's second Diamond League meeting of the year.
