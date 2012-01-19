LONDON Jan 19 World record holder Usain
Bolt will race over 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in
Rome on May 31 in preparation for the London Olympics.
The Jamaican triple Olympic champion won the event at the
meeting last year.
"I'm training hard, the off season has been good. Everything
is going according to plan," Bolt said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The aim is to defend my Olympic titles in London. Rome's
race will be a good early season test and tell me what I need to
do on the way to the Olympic Games," added the 25-year-old whose
world mark stands at 9.58 seconds.
Bolt also has Olympic golds from the 200 metres and the
4x100 relay.
The sprinter last week confirmed he would race over 100
metres at the Bislett Games in Oslo in June.
The London Olympics run from July 27 to Aug. 12.
(Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by John Mehaffey)