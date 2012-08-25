LONDON Aug 25 American sprinter Tyson Gay, fourth in the 100 metres at the London Olympics, will race over 200 for the first time in two years at a Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who has run the second fastest 100 of all time and won silver in the 4x100 relay in London earlier this month, decided to concentrate on the shorter sprint two years ago after suffering numerous injuries.

"I feel like my body is ready for the longer sprint again," Gay said in a news release. "It will be a nice test for me going up against guys like (Churandy) Martina, (Nickel) Ashmeade and (Wallace) Spearmon who are all in good form.

"Young Adam Gemili from the UK is an exciting talent too. I'm confident I can put forward a competitive time."

Forty-five London medal winners will compete at the meeting including 17 champions.

Mo Farah races over two miles while fellow British gold medallist Greg Rutherford goes up against Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor of the U.S. in the long jump. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)