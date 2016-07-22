LONDON, July 22 Usain Bolt won his first 200 metres for a year on Friday, his last track outing before the Olympics, but looked sluggish as he ran 19.89 seconds and has work to do if he is to complete the famed triple-triple in Rio.

Bolt pulled out of the 100 final in the Jamaican trials last month with a hamstring strain and was short of sharpness in every aspect at the London Diamond League.

Rocking noticeably, his usual late surge was absent and he had to battle all the way to the line for a time considerably shy of American LaShawn Merritt's season-leading 19.74.

Panama's Edward Alonso was second in 20.04 with Briton Adam Gemili third in 20.07.

Bolt, who turns 30 next month, travels to Rio de Janeiro in search of a third successive gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.

"I tried to hold my form. I'm not fully in shape, I need more work but I will be fine," he said.

"I'm feeling good and happy I could run and finish the race without any injuries." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)