June 27 China's 110 metres hurdler Liu Xiang
will complete his Olympic preparation by running in the London
Grand Prix just two weeks before the Games begin, meeting
organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 2004 Olympic champion has been confirmed to race on July
13 in the Diamond League meeting at Crystal Palace. The Olympics
open on July 27.
"This will be my last race before the Olympic Games so I
will be looking for a very strong performance," Liu said.
"I am really excited to be competing in London for the first
time ever... The event will be a great opportunity for me to
experience the conditions and atmosphere of the Olympic host
city just two weeks before the Games."
Liu, who has the fastest time in the world this year of
12.97 seconds for the event, is a medal favourite at the Games
but is likely to face stiff competition from Cuba's Olympic
champion and world record holder Dayron Robles.
One of China's highest-profile athletes, Liu won gold in
Athens eight years ago but injury robbed him of the chance to
defend his title on home soil in 2008.
