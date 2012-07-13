By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 Tyson Gay got a taste of the
tough conditions the world's best sprinters may face at the
Olympics next month while winning the 100 metres in 10.03
seconds at the London Diamond League meeting on Friday.
The American's planned showdown with former world record
holder Asafa Powell failed to materialise when the Jamaican
decided not to risk aggravating a groin injury.
With the rain lashing the track during the evening and the
temperature plummeting to almost winter levels, it began to look
a sensible move with the Olympic 100 metres heats only three
weeks and a day away.
So Gay, whose 9.69 seconds personal best makes him the
second-fastest man ever over the distance behind Usain Bolt had
to content himself with beating a field still packed with
American and Jamaican sub-10 second talent and gaining some more
experience of racing in a London "summer"
In his heat Gay was sluggish out of the blocks and had to
work hard to force his way into second place in a blanket
finish, his 10.15 the same as heat winner Michael Frater of
Jamaica.
It was a similar story in the final as Frater made the early
running.
Gay was a little clumsy out of the blocks again but smoother
into his pickup. He had to work hard on his concentration
running in the shadow of giant compatriot Ryan Bailey, who will
also run in the Olympic 100 along with U.S. trials winner and
2004 Olympic champion Justin Gatlan,
Gay, easy to spot in his bright orange vest, maintained his
form well though and forced his way through to record a
satisfying victory into a 1.3 metres headwind ahead of Bailey
(10.09) and Jamaican Nesta Carter (10.13), who just edged
Frater.
UNSEASONAL CONDITIONS
It was not a performance that will startle Bolt or world
champion Yohan Blake but it gave the 29-year-old American
something of a headstart in dealing with the unseasonal
conditions the trio could encounter.
"I'm glad I ran. My groin is a little tender but it held
up," he said, en route to a sit-down with a bag of ice.
"It was good to get the race in and I got another win under
my belt which gives me a little bit of confidence going into The
Games.
"It felt pretty good just to get the victory and if the wind
had been in our favour I think we all would have run under 10
seconds."
He accepted too that his start was still not there. "Yep,
it's something I'm working on but I've got three weeks to get it
together," he said.
Gay, who holds the Crystal Palace meeting record with the
9.78 he posted two years ago, said he was disappointed not to
face Powell but understood his rival's decision.
"I know what it's like to have a groin injury," said the
American, who underwent hip surgery last year after a season of
nagging groin and hamstring problems. "I wish him all the best
and a speedy recovery."
Having failed to make the 100 final of the 2008 Games when
not fully fit, Gay is desperate to take on his rivals in peak
condition this time.
Asked if he could beat the Jamaican favourites, he said. "I
hope so, that's the plan anyway."
