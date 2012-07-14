LONDON, July 14 Former world triple jump champion Phillips Idowu withdrew from the London Grand Prix with a back injury, it was announced at the meeting on Saturday.

Idowu, silver medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is one of Britain's top medal hopes for this year's Games which start on July 27.

He had been expected to face world champion Christian Taylor of the United States at the Diamond League meeting but his late withdrawal was announced to the packed Crystal Palace stadium about 20 minutes before the triple jump competition was due to start. (Reporting By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)