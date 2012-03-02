LONDON, March 2 Former world record holder
Asafa Powell will face current incumbent Usain Bolt over 100
metres at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 7, organisers
announced on Friday.
The two Jamaicans are also due to meet the week before at
the Diamond League meeting in Rome as they build up to the
London Olympics in July.
Powell's best time last year of 9.78 seconds was only
bettered by triple Olympic champion Bolt's 9.76.
The first Diamond League meeting takes place in Doha on May
11. Oslo is the fifth of 14 fixtures in the series.
