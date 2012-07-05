Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
PARIS, July 5 Kenyan David Rudisha will attempt to break his 800 metres world record in Friday's Diamond League meeting, he said on Thursday.
"To break the record you need to get everything perfect and in position," the 23-year-old told a news conference in Paris.
"I would be happy to beat it before the London Olympics and I would be happy to beat it in my first appearance in Paris."
Rudisha, who clocked his world record 1:41.01 in 2010, will lean on pacemaker Sammy Tanguy of Ethiopia on Friday.
"We have been working together very nicely," the world champion and 2011 Athlete of the Year said of Tanguy.
"If everything goes well for us we are expecting maybe 48.9, 48.8 seconds (after one lap), that's what I told him."
Rudisha is in good form, having clocked 1.41.74 in New York last month.
"This year I have not had the problems in training I had last year," he said. "I wasn't expecting to run 1.41 but I'm flowing nicely and I'm in good shape."
The Olympics start on July 27. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)
