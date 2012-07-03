LONDON, July 3 Jamaican Asafa Powell and
American Tyson Gay will go head to head in their final 100
metres before the Olympics at next week's London Grand Prix.
The duo, hoping to upset sprint king Usain Bolt at the
Olympics later this month, will meet in the Diamond League
meeting at Crystal Palace on July 13
"I'm looking forward to taking on Tyson," the 29-year-old
Powell said in a news release on Tuesday. "It's good to have him
back ... it's going to make for a very competitive Olympic
Games.
"Hopefully the world will be able to see the four fastest
men ever ... in the 100 final in August in London - what a race
that would be."
Gay, who has clocked the world's second fastest time behind
Bolt, said he was peaking at the right time after battling
against injuries
"My body is getting closer to where I want it to be," Gay
said. "I've shown over the years that through all of the
injuries I'm a fighter and I hope to be fighting for that
Olympic gold in London."
Last week Powell and Gay secured their places at the Games
by clocking 9.88 and 9.86 seconds respectively at their national
trials.
(Writing by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tom Bartlett)