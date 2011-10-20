MADRID Oct 20 Spanish former world steeplechase champion Marta Dominguez returns to competition this month with her sights set on winning a place at the London Olympics in 2012.

The 35-year-old Dominguez, probably the country's best known athlete, gave birth to a son, Javier, in May, and two months later was cleared of two of three charges in the Operation Greyhound doping probe which broke in December last year.

"If I don't pick up an injury I'll arrive in condition for the Olympic Games," Dominguez told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a 10-km race in Madrid on Oct. 30.

"I dream of winning an Olympic medal. I am preparing and training well, though I have a bit of a groin problem at present."

The judge in charge of the doping investigation dismissed a charge against Dominguez of administering drugs to a training partner without a prescription, and another of supplying a banned substance.

She remains under investigation for alleged tax irregularities.

"On December 9th last year I was a bad person, very bad, the worst, and later they cleared me," Dominguez said.

"I hope the same happens with Cesar (Perez, her coach) and that it all remains a bad dream. The justice system moves very slowly."

Dominguez´s greatest achievement was winning steeplechase gold at the world championships in Berlin in 2009. She missed out on a medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when she fell some 200 metres before the line. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon)