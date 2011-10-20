MADRID Oct 20 Spanish former world steeplechase
champion Marta Dominguez returns to competition this month with
her sights set on winning a place at the London Olympics in
2012.
The 35-year-old Dominguez, probably the country's best known
athlete, gave birth to a son, Javier, in May, and two months
later was cleared of two of three charges in the Operation
Greyhound doping probe which broke in December last year.
"If I don't pick up an injury I'll arrive in condition for
the Olympic Games," Dominguez told a news conference on Thursday
ahead of a 10-km race in Madrid on Oct. 30.
"I dream of winning an Olympic medal. I am preparing and
training well, though I have a bit of a groin problem at
present."
The judge in charge of the doping investigation dismissed a
charge against Dominguez of administering drugs to a training
partner without a prescription, and another of supplying a
banned substance.
She remains under investigation for alleged tax
irregularities.
"On December 9th last year I was a bad person, very bad, the
worst, and later they cleared me," Dominguez said.
"I hope the same happens with Cesar (Perez, her coach) and
that it all remains a bad dream. The justice system moves very
slowly."
Dominguez´s greatest achievement was winning steeplechase
gold at the world championships in Berlin in 2009. She missed
out on a medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when she fell some
200 metres before the line.
