July 14 Factbox on sprinters who have been
involved in doping scandals in the past 25 years.
* Ben Johnson (Canada). Stripped of his 100 metres gold
medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics after testing positive for
banned steroids. Still the biggest scandal to hit the Olympic
Games.
* Linford Christie (Britain). At 32, the oldest man to win
gold in the 100 metres with victory at the 1992 Barcelona
Olympics. Seven years later, in semi-retirement, tested positive
for the steroid nandrolone.
* Dennis Mitchell (U.S.). The American, who won gold as part
of the U.S. 4x100 metres relay team at the 1992 Barcelona
Olympics, was banned for two years in 1998 for excessive levels
of the male sex hormone testosterone.
* Dwain Chambers (Britain). Finished fourth in the 100 final
at the 2000 Sydney Olympics but was banned for two years in 2003
after testing positive for the designer steroid THG in the BALCO
laborary scandal.
* Tim Montgomery (U.S.). Also implicated in the doping
scandal that engulfed the San Francisco laboratory. The American
set a 100 metres world record of 9.78 in 2002 but later admitted
to doping at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
* Marion Jones (U.S.). Montgomery's partner and the biggest
victim of the BALCO scandal, Jones became the first woman to
five track and field medals at a single Olympics at Sydney 2000
After years of denial, she confessed to being a drugs cheat and
was jailed for lying to federal investigators.
* Kelli White (U.S.). Another BALCO victim who admitted to
using a cocktail of drugs after winning the 100-200 double at
the 2003 Paris world championships.
* Justin Gatlin (U.S.). The American, who won gold in the
100 at the Athens Olympics, has served two doping bans,
including four years for excessive levels of testosterone. Won
bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
* Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica). Twice Olympic 200
metres champion who is currently suspended after testing
positive for a banned diuretic at a meeting in May this year.
* Sherone Simpson (Jamaica). Gold medalist at the 2004
Olympics in Athens and a silver medalist last year in London as
part of Jamaica's 4x100 metres relay teams, Simpson tested
positive for the banned stimulant oxilophrine at last month's
Jamaican athletics championships.
* Tyson Gay (U.S.). Completed a memorable sweep of sprint
tiltes at the 2007 world championships in Osaka when he won the
100 and 200 metres and was part of America's triumphant 4x100
metres relay team. Tested positive for a unidentified substance
in an out-of-competition test in May this year.
* Asafa Powell (Jamaica). Held the 100 world record between
2005 and 2008. Tested positive for oxilophrine at the national
championships last month.
* Katerina Thanou/Kostas Kenteris (Greece). Thanou (100
metres silver medallist in Sydney) and her Greek team mate
Costas Kenteris (Sydney 200 metres champion) were accused of
faking a motorcycle crash just before the 2004 Athens Olympics
to skip a dope test.
* Merlene Ottey (Slovenia). Jamaican-born sprinter who won
world 200 titles but was banned from the 1999 Seville world
athletics championships after a positive test for nandrolone.
Later cleared by the International Association of Athletics
Federations.
* Katrin Krabbe (Germany). Double sprint champion at the
1991 world championships in Tokyo who never competed at an
Olympics after a ban for the anabolic agent clenbuterol.
(Compiled by Tom Bartlett; Editing by John Mehaffey)