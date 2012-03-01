March 1 U.S. sprinter Mike Rodgers has
accepted a nine-month ban for a failed drug test but will still
be able to compete in the London Olympics if he qualifies, the
U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Thursday.
The former American 100 metres champion, who tested positive
at an event in Italy last July, will be banned through April 19,
making him eligible for the U.S. Olympic trials in June if he
meets testing requirements.
The 26-year-old U.S. world indoor 60 metres silver medallist
originally said the banned stimulant was in a drink he had at a
club in Italy. Rodgers's agent told Reuters the sprinter would
make a statement later on Thursday.
USADA said Rodgers, the second fastest American and seventh
fastest globally last year at 100 metres, gave "inaccurate and
misleading testimony" at his hearing but eventually agreed to
his ban before the arbitration panel could act upon it.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by
Frank Pingue)